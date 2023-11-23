Russian soldiers saved a man who's heart stopped at a checkpoint in the DPR.
The soldiers immediately called an ambulance and began to perform CPR.
By the time paramedics arrived, the man had already begun to show signs of life and was taken to the hospital
