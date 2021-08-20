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David Martin with Vaccine Choice Canada - Patents exist on viruses Pharma have been creating since 1999!
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503 views • August 20, 2021
Vaccine Choice Canada invited Dr.David E Martin to speak on the patents and investigations he has completed and that are ongoing!
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