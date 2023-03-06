Create New Account
Meeting Others Approval, What’s My Co-dependency? What Am I Avoiding? How Does It Feel When Somebody’s Angry With You? Self-Blame, Helpless, Emotional Addiction, What Can I Do?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published a day ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/cLG37Z7Tr44

20110507 Relationship With God - Q&A Getting To Know God


Cut:

22m53s - 27m30s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords
addictiontrustgodspiritualityhelplessspiritsnew ageprotectionangerchildhoodsimplecodependencyavoidancesoul foodspirit influencesoul conditionnew new agesoul searchself blamesoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingspirit attack

