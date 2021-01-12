FACEBOOK MARK SUCKERDICK,AMAZON FEFF BEZOSDICK,GOOGLE CEO TALIBAN GOING TO GUANTANAMO

They are going to pay for all the tyranny and for all the things they have done, not only are they all the governments going to pay for all their assassinations and for the millions of sacrifices of children and babies to their god Satan, but the glory of God and the final judgment came, they show you the face of mockery now but they are scared because they know what is coming and they are trying to avoid it but they cannot. rejoice and have faith that YESHUA HAMASHIACH is coming, and they are afraid of him no matter how much they try to make fun of Yeshua, they are terrified of his return. I Gabriel Rivera I ask my GOD through my LORD YESHUA HAMASHIACH to deposit all his glory on earth and as he did in sodom and gomorrah send his angels for good souls and then cleanse the earth of all evil and darkness to rebuild a new world of sheep of GOD