Liberty Radio Interview: James Corbett of Kodomosan

*originally broadcast September 25 2023
**video reformatted for BrighteonToday we are joined in the virtual studio by one of the members of the band Kodomosan, James Corbett. Although most listeners are probably more familiar with him as the founder/proprietor of the Corbett Report website and archive. Geopolitics takes a back seat today so we can learn more about the James Corbett we rarely get to see on our screens.
Telegram Track List:
Ruby Fruit Jungle - Kodomosan
IP Freely(Screw YouTube) - Kodomosan
Kodomosan links
Website https://kodomosanrocks.wixsite.com/mysite
Bandcamp https://kodomosan.bandcamp.com/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@kodomosan9925
Odysee https://odysee.com/@kodomosan:6
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BdZI3uqwxsB2/
The Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com/
