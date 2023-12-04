Liberty Radio Interview: James Corbett of Kodomosan

*originally broadcast September 25 2023

**video reformatted for BrighteonToday we are joined in the virtual studio by one of the members of the band Kodomosan, James Corbett. Although most listeners are probably more familiar with him as the founder/proprietor of the Corbett Report website and archive. Geopolitics takes a back seat today so we can learn more about the James Corbett we rarely get to see on our screens.

Telegram Track List:

Ruby Fruit Jungle - Kodomosan

IP Freely(Screw YouTube) - Kodomosan

Kodomosan links

Website https://kodomosanrocks.wixsite.com/mysite

Bandcamp https://kodomosan.bandcamp.com/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@kodomosan9925

Odysee https://odysee.com/@kodomosan:6

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BdZI3uqwxsB2/

The Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com/

The Liberty Radio Boutique is officially open for business! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. New designs coming in October!!

https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Ex-Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

