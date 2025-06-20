IRAN: Missiles hit Gav Yam Technology Complex not Soroka Hospital

Iranian News Agency Tasnim published a map, showing the exact targets of the ballistic missiles that hit Cyber Command Headquarters at Gav Yam Technology Complex, and IDF Intelligence Center (IDF C4I), less than a kilometer from Soroka Hospital, and Ben-Gurion University which cooperates directly, especially with IDF C4I Branch campus. Thus it becomes clear that this morning on June 19, Iran did not target nor did it attack Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, southern Israel, Tasnim explained. At the time of Iranian strikes, the Gav Yam Technology Complex is the center of Israeli military communications, control, and intelligence, housing thousands of Israeli soldiers, who were responsible for processing intelligence data and cyber operations. These facilities, which are Iranian main targets, are completely destroyed. The missiles precisely hit nearby military targets, but the hospital received a shock wave, without suffering serious damage from inside the building.

Ironically, some Hebrew-language media outlets tried to describe one of the affected locations as a “hospital,” while themselves admitted that the location was actually used by Israeli military personnel. Israel is complaining now, saying that Iran bombed the hospital in Be’er Sheva, while Zionist military routinely bombs civilians, hospitals, and the Red Cross, acting like it didn’t bomb schools, and all of 36 hospitals in Gaza including the largest, al-Shifa Hospital. The world doesn’t believe them, and Iranian Media responded to the “Israeli style news reporting” of Soroka Hospital, with a dose of its own ‘Gaza Narrative Medicine.’ Jokes aside, there is reportedly a video showing a significant presence in the basement of the hospital during strikes of the main targets.

