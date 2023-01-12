Welcome To Proverbs Club.Integrity Versus Perverseness.
Proverbs 11:3 (NIV).
3) The integrity of the upright shall guide them:
but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The wicked paths of the godless consume them.
The Righteous sincerely follow their narrow paths.
