Yemeni Armed Forces statement today, March 15th, 2024 - at the Million-Man March - Announcing the Targeting of Five US & Zionist Ships - ENG SUBS

A subtitled version of the Yemeni Armed Forces statement today, March 15th, 2024, at the million-man march in Sana'a, announcing the targeting of five American and zionist ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean with naval missiles and drones.
(https://t.me/BabalMandab/3266)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.