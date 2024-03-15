Create New Account
Yemeni Armed Forces statement today, March 15th, 2024 - at the Million-Man March - Announcing the Targeting of Five US & Zionist Ships - ENG SUBS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

 A subtitled version of the Yemeni Armed Forces statement today, March 15th, 2024, at the million-man march in Sana'a, announcing the targeting of five American and zionist ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean with naval missiles and drones.



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

