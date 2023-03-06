Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DHS Has a Rogue Domestic Surveillance Program Nobody Knows About
185 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

The Department of Homeland Security )DHS0 has a secret program gathering domestic intelligence, a revelation found in internal documents reviewed by Politico . The program, I&A, is dangerously close to a domestic surveillance program that could easily be politicized and misused. It can potentially turn us into a police state with an East German-style STASI (The Ministry for State Security).


Significant numbers of employees have raised concerns that it is illegal.


DHS’s time would be better spent securing the borders . Terrorists and criminals from around the world are pouring through.


Source: https://www.independentsentinel.com/dhs-has-a-rogue-domestic-surveillance-program-no-one-knows-about/

Keywords
deep statedhssurveillanceinterrogationstickytop storythe jd rucker showlede

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket