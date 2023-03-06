DHS Has a Rogue Domestic Surveillance Program Nobody Knows About

The Department of Homeland Security )DHS0 has a secret program gathering domestic intelligence, a revelation found in internal documents reviewed by Politico . The program, I&A, is dangerously close to a domestic surveillance program that could easily be politicized and misused. It can potentially turn us into a police state with an East German-style STASI (The Ministry for State Security).





Significant numbers of employees have raised concerns that it is illegal.





DHS’s time would be better spent securing the borders . Terrorists and criminals from around the world are pouring through.





Source: https://www.independentsentinel.com/dhs-has-a-rogue-domestic-surveillance-program-no-one-knows-about/