The Reality of Child Protective Services and the Court System

Max is joined by Dee, Julia and Rachel in a discussion of Child Protection in Australia. Dee, Rachel and Julia describe how the system routinely kidnaps children and profits financially in doing so. Children are taken by fraud or force and once mothers enter the system, they lose their rights and their children, who are exploited and trafficked by the state. The discussion looks at why we consent to these predatory systems and how those designated to protect children in fact exist to harvest them. The overall Satanic structure and the manipulation of the courts is unmasked. These heroic women talk about their fight to expose these state-sanctioned abuses and offer ideas for how to return to morality and protect our most vulnerable.