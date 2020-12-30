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PROPHETIC SIGNS DEC 30, 2020 - BIBLE PROPHECY OVERVIEW
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55 views • December 30, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell give an overview about bible prophecy and explains why we are living in the last days. In these perilous days we have to trust in the Lord with all our heart and lean not on your own understanding. We wish you all a Happy New Year.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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