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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 33: August 19, 2021
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831 views • August 19, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 25 marks the eighth time we see 4 or more of these quakes so far for 2021, which happened ten times in 2020, 2019, 2018, eleven times in 2017, and nine times in 2016. The pattern shows that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values. Then, 117 of the 5-mag quakes marks the sixth 40+ value for 2021, which happened only twice in 2020, and three times in 2019.
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Seismic activity remains moderate this week along Corridor 3 (including 5.0 Armenia quake) with two rare harmonic tremors (4.8 Italy, 4.2 Italy) striking in the region where six underwater volcanoes were discovered (story) in 2019. A strange new pattern of 5-mag quakes have struck along a line from Armenia (USGS) across Russia (USGS, USGS) to the Kuril Islands (USGS), as Corridor 3 activity continues pushing north. The Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon has started up again with the recent 7+mag flurry of earthquake activity, which should pause for a week or two, until kicking off again once Earth passes the key 90-degree position relative to the Sun and Black Star.
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Links:
NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!
Submitted by Karen
August 18, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ecux1OTy56oK/
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Critical Nursing Shortages Hit Hospitals Nationwide as Nurses Quit or are Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandates
Submitted by Karen
https://fee.org/articles/massive-nurse-shortage-hits-houston-weeks-after-150-unvaccinated-nurses-and-hospital-workers-fired/
Related from Kelly: https://tulsaworld.com/news/state-and-regional/watch-now-okc-hospitals-make-passionate-plea-to-help-overwhelmed-ers-as-dire-covid-19/article_bc7eb658-ff78-11eb-9fdf-83a50ec4269a.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1
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The United States is inexorably covered by a new wave of coronavirus
Submitted by Karen
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/the-united-states-is-inexorably-covered-by-a-new-wave-of-coronavirus.html
Related: https://news.yahoo.com/mississippi-covid-surge-hospitals-thomas-dobbs-tate-reeves-masks-vaccines-214112289.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 25 marks the eighth time we see 4 or more of these quakes so far for 2021, which happened ten times in 2020, 2019, 2018, eleven times in 2017, and nine times in 2016. The pattern shows that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values. Then, 117 of the 5-mag quakes marks the sixth 40+ value for 2021, which happened only twice in 2020, and three times in 2019.
--
Seismic activity remains moderate this week along Corridor 3 (including 5.0 Armenia quake) with two rare harmonic tremors (4.8 Italy, 4.2 Italy) striking in the region where six underwater volcanoes were discovered (story) in 2019. A strange new pattern of 5-mag quakes have struck along a line from Armenia (USGS) across Russia (USGS, USGS) to the Kuril Islands (USGS), as Corridor 3 activity continues pushing north. The Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon has started up again with the recent 7+mag flurry of earthquake activity, which should pause for a week or two, until kicking off again once Earth passes the key 90-degree position relative to the Sun and Black Star.
--
Links:
NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!
Submitted by Karen
August 18, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ecux1OTy56oK/
--
Critical Nursing Shortages Hit Hospitals Nationwide as Nurses Quit or are Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandates
Submitted by Karen
https://fee.org/articles/massive-nurse-shortage-hits-houston-weeks-after-150-unvaccinated-nurses-and-hospital-workers-fired/
Related from Kelly: https://tulsaworld.com/news/state-and-regional/watch-now-okc-hospitals-make-passionate-plea-to-help-overwhelmed-ers-as-dire-covid-19/article_bc7eb658-ff78-11eb-9fdf-83a50ec4269a.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1
--
The United States is inexorably covered by a new wave of coronavirus
Submitted by Karen
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/the-united-states-is-inexorably-covered-by-a-new-wave-of-coronavirus.html
Related: https://news.yahoo.com/mississippi-covid-surge-hospitals-thomas-dobbs-tate-reeves-masks-vaccines-214112289.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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