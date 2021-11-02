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Evil Bill Gates Death Panels... He Is Saying Society Needs To Make The Trade Off Of Keeping More Teachers Instead Of Keeping Grannie Alive On Healthcare
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40 views • November 02, 2021
Evil Bill Gates Death Panels... He Is Saying Society Needs To Make The Trade Off Of Keeping More Teachers Instead Of Keeping Grannie Alive On Healthcare
#BillGates #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#BillGates #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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