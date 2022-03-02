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Politicians are finally being Chased down the Street & Biden is reported as a Sex Offender?!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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293 views • March 02, 2022
People across the planet are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. There is also plenty of propaganda floating around social media and the fake news outlets. Nobody knows what is true or not and additionally can not trust anyone because of that. We talk about a number of different political events in this episode including the Governor of Nevada being chased down. A new 9-11 video that has a great look of when the second plane crashed into one of the twin towers in New York City on that tragic day decades ago. We also of course discuss Joe Biden and his Biden of the Union address and what some people are saying about it before the speech.

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WOW! Dirty Nevada Governor Confronted in Vegas Restaurant by Bitter Constituent
https://rumble.com/vw4om9-wow-dirty-nevada-governor-confronted-in-vegas-restaurant-by-bitter-constitu.html

9-11 Kevin's Video with raw audio (includes swearing)
Kevin Westley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6t31R4tI10

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newspoliticsrussiabidenputinrepublicanukraineinvasionjoe-bidenstate-of-the-union
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