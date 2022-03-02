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Politicians are finally being Chased down the Street & Biden is reported as a Sex Offender?!
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293 views • March 02, 2022
People across the planet are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. There is also plenty of propaganda floating around social media and the fake news outlets. Nobody knows what is true or not and additionally can not trust anyone because of that. We talk about a number of different political events in this episode including the Governor of Nevada being chased down. A new 9-11 video that has a great look of when the second plane crashed into one of the twin towers in New York City on that tragic day decades ago. We also of course discuss Joe Biden and his Biden of the Union address and what some people are saying about it before the speech.
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Credits:
WOW! Dirty Nevada Governor Confronted in Vegas Restaurant by Bitter Constituent
https://rumble.com/vw4om9-wow-dirty-nevada-governor-confronted-in-vegas-restaurant-by-bitter-constitu.html
9-11 Kevin's Video with raw audio (includes swearing)
Kevin Westley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6t31R4tI10
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Nancy Drew
https://t.me/KBlive
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
IET 17
https://t.me/InevitableET
Just Human
https://t.me/realjust_human
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
Forecast 432Hz
https://t.me/Forecast432Hz
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
WOW! Dirty Nevada Governor Confronted in Vegas Restaurant by Bitter Constituent
https://rumble.com/vw4om9-wow-dirty-nevada-governor-confronted-in-vegas-restaurant-by-bitter-constitu.html
9-11 Kevin's Video with raw audio (includes swearing)
Kevin Westley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6t31R4tI10
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Nancy Drew
https://t.me/KBlive
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
IET 17
https://t.me/InevitableET
Just Human
https://t.me/realjust_human
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
Forecast 432Hz
https://t.me/Forecast432Hz
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