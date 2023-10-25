P.2 EK interviews MEGHAN and AMBER, English Backpackers: (GARLIC ADDICTION), at Brookdale Homestead, Balingup MVI_5546

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae8617b8-360a-41c5-a443-54e35678a343

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fed4b573-44ff-4932-ae5a-fb03a4c4bb82

No longer international young women of mystery, Amber and Meghan foolishly throw caution to the wind, and sit down to a forensic grilling with me, one week before they leave the Homestead, where for three months they have stayed, giving my wife JK a great deal of support and superb company. I credit them with keeping JK comparatively well-behaved during this time.