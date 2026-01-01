© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a prime example of billions of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota. This is one of the hundreds of “daycares” receiving millions of dollars from the government. This “daycare” received $1,900,000 in tax exempt funding from CCAP. There many more examples of this happening all over Minnesota.
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-admin-freezes-all-childcare-payments-minnesota-amid-fraud-splosion
Source @Covid Vaccine News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!