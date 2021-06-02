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Censored video: Israel as a Test Subject for the New World Order
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72 views • June 02, 2021
"The cure has become much worse than the disease." So say angry Israelis across the political spectrum about the state-imposed Corona measures, especially the vaccinations. Ilana Rachel Daniel, political activist and writer, sent her SOS to the world: Israel seems to be abused as a guinea pig for all other states. …
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