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Daisy Chain
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6 views • December 15, 2019
DAISY CHAIN
c. 1976 – Mike Caraway
1) Hey there, little daisy, growin from the wall,
Did you think your days would be
wasted waitin for me to come along?
Sun is rung inside you,
every time you fall,
Light of ages survives for you
and waits for you to open in a song.
Then the messengers overcame the mountains
to chain the daisy home,
And the tribes waited to hear the word say
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
2) Hey there, little baby, pawin at the wall,
Did you cry your nights away
wishin we were back where we belong?
Grass breathes you and waves to you,
trees shake when you bawl,
Their shadows lie in wait for you
to show the light they’ve grown from all along.
Then the rulers scaled the daisies
to chain the baby home,
And the tribes waited to hear the word say
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
3) Hey there, little planet, love is all we got,
Love lives like the rain inside,
outside love plants us where we belong,
Moon, she does her dance for us,
when dreamin makes us hot,
His secret comes to play among us
when our body opens in a song.
Then the mountains whispered the planet’s message,
“We’re all set up to go home”,
And the tribes heard in our chain of questions,
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
c. 1976 – Mike Caraway
1) Hey there, little daisy, growin from the wall,
Did you think your days would be
wasted waitin for me to come along?
Sun is rung inside you,
every time you fall,
Light of ages survives for you
and waits for you to open in a song.
Then the messengers overcame the mountains
to chain the daisy home,
And the tribes waited to hear the word say
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
2) Hey there, little baby, pawin at the wall,
Did you cry your nights away
wishin we were back where we belong?
Grass breathes you and waves to you,
trees shake when you bawl,
Their shadows lie in wait for you
to show the light they’ve grown from all along.
Then the rulers scaled the daisies
to chain the baby home,
And the tribes waited to hear the word say
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
3) Hey there, little planet, love is all we got,
Love lives like the rain inside,
outside love plants us where we belong,
Moon, she does her dance for us,
when dreamin makes us hot,
His secret comes to play among us
when our body opens in a song.
Then the mountains whispered the planet’s message,
“We’re all set up to go home”,
And the tribes heard in our chain of questions,
They were not the only ones alone,
They were not the only ones alone.
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