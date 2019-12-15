DAISY CHAIN

c. 1976 – Mike Caraway



1) Hey there, little daisy, growin from the wall,

Did you think your days would be

wasted waitin for me to come along?

Sun is rung inside you,

every time you fall,

Light of ages survives for you

and waits for you to open in a song.

Then the messengers overcame the mountains

to chain the daisy home,

And the tribes waited to hear the word say

They were not the only ones alone,

They were not the only ones alone.



2) Hey there, little baby, pawin at the wall,

Did you cry your nights away

wishin we were back where we belong?

Grass breathes you and waves to you,

trees shake when you bawl,

Their shadows lie in wait for you

to show the light they’ve grown from all along.

Then the rulers scaled the daisies

to chain the baby home,

And the tribes waited to hear the word say

They were not the only ones alone,

They were not the only ones alone.



3) Hey there, little planet, love is all we got,

Love lives like the rain inside,

outside love plants us where we belong,

Moon, she does her dance for us,

when dreamin makes us hot,

His secret comes to play among us

when our body opens in a song.

Then the mountains whispered the planet’s message,

“We’re all set up to go home”,

And the tribes heard in our chain of questions,

They were not the only ones alone,

They were not the only ones alone.