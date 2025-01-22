THE LONG-AWAITED PARDON ⚖ OF ROSS ULBRICHT

President Trump issues unconditional pardon for the life sentence of Ross Ulbricht, calling the people who convicted him "scum."





Ulbricht was the founder of the dark website Silk Road.





He was convicted in 2015 for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit money laundering and computer hacking.





Ulbricht was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 40 years, a sentence worse than the worst drug sellers on the site.





In his announcement, Trump drew comparisons between his situation and Ulbricht's.





"I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross."





"The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me. He was given two life sentences...









