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BREAKING : Barr Says Comey Lying Over Attempt To Distance Himself From FBI Quagmire
Speak Project Media
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33 views • December 19, 2019
by Tyler Durden
Thu, 12/19/2019
James Comey's claim that the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation was run "seven layers" below him is a total lie according to Attorney General William Barr, who said that the FBI's probe was actually handled by a "very small group of very high level officials
To review, Comey told "Fox News Sunday" that as the director of the FBI, he was "seven layers" above the investigation, and that he left things to the career professionals when '17 serious errors' occurred which were later uncovered by the Inspector General.

Au contraire Comey

"The idea that this was seven layers below him is simply not true," Barr told Fox's Martha MacCallum in a Wednesday interview, adding "I think that one of the problems with what happened was precisely that they pulled the investigation up to the executive floors, and it was run and birddogged by a very small group of very high level officials."
According to the Inspector General's report, the FBI withheld exculpatory information on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page when submitting an application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on him.

And according to the Daily Caller, the report also noted that Comey was directly involved in plans to open operation Crossfire Hurricane after reviewing the initial FISA application on Page.
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trumpcurrent eventspoliticsfbipresident trumplifebill barrjames comeyculturehomecuriousprovocativeotherbarr says comey lying over attempt to distance himself from fbi quagmire
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