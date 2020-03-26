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Coronavirus Changes Our World But Our God Never Changes - Pastor Gene Kim (3/25/20)
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3 views • March 26, 2020
This video is mirrored from the REAL Bible Believers YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcienglish/featured
The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at http://bbcenglish.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=2670&Itemid=201
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (KJV)
The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at http://bbcenglish.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=2670&Itemid=201
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (KJV)
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