'JFK HOMO DAVID FARRIE ROLE IN JFK MURDER EXPOSED!

DAVID FERRIE WAS A REALLY DEMENTED HUMAN AND MOST LIKELY A PSYCHOPATH AT THE VERY LEAST HE PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN THE JFK ASSASSINATION. THIS SHOCKING VIDEO WILL EXPOSE HIS DIRTY DEEDS ON 11/22/1963. HOPEFULLY YOU'RE SENDING OUT THESE VIDEOS EXPOSING JUST HOW EVIL AND CORRUPT AMERICA REALLY IS . PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICAS LAST DAYS ARE NOW IN FRONT OF YOU AND I...WAKEUP!