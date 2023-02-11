X22 REPORT Ep. 2994b - [DS] Has No Place To Hide, Trump Sends Message, We Will Get There

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2994b - Feb 10, 2023

[DS] Has No Place To Hide, Trump Sends Message, We Will Get There

The [DS] has no place to hide, the entire propaganda narrative has fallen apart and the people are asking a lot of questions, those with the knowledge will need to explain what is happening.

Trump says we are going to get there but its going to take time. The people are needed in this operation but slowly but surely the brainwashing is failing, the people need to seed the facts and docs to believe. They need to see it with their own eyes, it is happening.



