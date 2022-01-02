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Many Life Insurances Won't Pay If You Die of the Vaccine!
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483 views • January 02, 2022
This man asked his insurer if his family would receive life insurance money if he died from the vaccine. The insurer said no, because they don't cover deaths from medical trials. Yes guys, remember this is a medical trial and everyone who agrees to be vaccinated is a guinea pig!
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