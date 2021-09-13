Faithful and True" Explained (w/Commentary) THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YOU WILL EVER SEE. PROVES JESUS IS COMING

Recording Date: September 29th 2020 10pm Orginal Date

New Recording 11/12/2020 w/Voiceover



New Recording with Voice over. (Commentary) I'm trying to help everyone see what I see.





I hope this helps!!!!





Psalm 23:1 The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.







Please make a copy of these 6 videos.

-----------------------IMPORTANT---------------------------

-----------------------------S.O.S----------------------------------



Please make a copy of these 6 videos.



I believe this is of great significance and could potentially overthrow all governments, the Vatican, and all space programs.



-----------------------IMPORTANT---------------------------

----------------------End Message--------------------------



Thanks.



Footage Obtained using an Astrofi 130mm a 1.5 rectifier and a x2 Barlow.



This discovery fortifies God The Father, The Son Jesus Christ, and his horse Faithful and True. These Monolithic Structures show resemblance to the bible and Scripture.



#Jesus #Divineblessing #FaithfulandTrue