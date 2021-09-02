Prof.Bhakdi: It Is Terrible if Your Killer Lymphocytes Start To Kill Your Infected Cells on the Vessel Wall

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07/09/2021 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: The genes that are injected into your body will enter the bloodstream, enter the cells that line the vessel wall. The spikes will then be produced by the cell and protrude from the cell surface into the bloodstream. These infected cells are going to be recognized by your lymphocytes, which are going to mount the attack on your vessel walls. This is the first way towards clot formation. This danger is bad if your killer lymphocytes start trying to kill you.