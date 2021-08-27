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Spells, Horus Races, U gno Y X Marks iT?
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11 views • August 27, 2021
There is An X and there is A Y!
Aleph Tav!
L: lagoon or legume. Goons and nuts rite.
B: Bee trails, follow the waggle dance twerk tu abundance of pollen!
G: is created with a C Anna 7! Si 7 iz Divine. .
Q: Quintessence. The eternal energy of our creator within.
The rainbow flag is upside down, thus a world in distress. Red should be connected to Gaia - Mother Earth. Purple the color of Royal Ti, should Reign on The Top
Aleph Tav!
L: lagoon or legume. Goons and nuts rite.
B: Bee trails, follow the waggle dance twerk tu abundance of pollen!
G: is created with a C Anna 7! Si 7 iz Divine. .
Q: Quintessence. The eternal energy of our creator within.
The rainbow flag is upside down, thus a world in distress. Red should be connected to Gaia - Mother Earth. Purple the color of Royal Ti, should Reign on The Top
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