POISON ON YOUR PLATE

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is driving down pharmaceutical costs and leading a broader push to clean up America’s food supply. Jefferey discusses new studies exposing the health risks of common additives like carrageenan and aspartame—chemicals long approved by the FDA despite links to inflammation, diabetes, and behavioral effects in children.