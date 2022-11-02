Good Girlfriend or Sexy Ex!?! Freedomain Call In

WANT LOVE? LISTEN UP!





"I am in a 2-year relationship with a woman of virtue who cares for me and would make a great mother, but whom I don't love. 4-5 years after the breakup of the love of my life, I am still visited by my ex in dreams and despite all her many flaws, I wonder if I can ever move on. My life has seemed meaningless without my ex these last few years despite my numerous blessings (home, health, gf, job etc.). How do I move on? Why is virtue not enough for me? How do I feel human again?"