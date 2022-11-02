Good Girlfriend or Sexy Ex!?! Freedomain Call In

WANT LOVE? LISTEN UP!
"I am in a 2-year relationship with a woman of virtue who cares for me and would make a great mother, but whom I don't love. 4-5 years after the breakup of the love of my life, I am still visited by my ex in dreams and despite all her many flaws, I wonder if I can ever move on. My life has seemed meaningless without my ex these last few years despite my numerous blessings (home, health, gf, job etc.). How do I move on? Why is virtue not enough for me? How do I feel human again?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.