Good Girlfriend or Sexy Ex!?! Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Published 21 days ago |
WANT LOVE? LISTEN UP!


"I am in a 2-year relationship with a woman of virtue who cares for me and would make a great mother, but whom I don't love. 4-5 years after the breakup of the love of my life, I am still visited by my ex in dreams and despite all her many flaws, I wonder if I can ever move on. My life has seemed meaningless without my ex these last few years despite my numerous blessings (home, health, gf, job etc.). How do I move on? Why is virtue not enough for me? How do I feel human again?"

Keywords
datinglovephilosophymarriageparentbreakup

