Iran harms the US in wave 84 launched at Al-Kharj base in Saudi!

On Friday, IRGC launched a combined precision missile and drone operation in its 84th decisive waves, costing the US significant losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. On the same day, Israeli-US coalition attacked Iranian nuclear sites and steel mills, and IRGC vowed not to let it go, promising a "heavy price" for continuing to respond to enemy aggression "with complete and decisive dominance." As in the video, super-heavy missiles and suicide drones launched simultaneously against US concentration centers in the Gulf States, specifically mocking Trump's 'inferiority complex' at Prince Sultan Al-Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia, which houses US forces, according to Headquarters Spokesperson Khatam al-Anbiya. Iranian television broadcast and confirmed on the morning of March 28, 2026, showing the exact locations of Iranian military targets in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and several other Gulf States, at least one hotel where US unit officers were gathered in Dubai — reportedly a direct hit.

Specifically at Al-Kharj base, it seems this time the US has to swallow a bitter pill, suffering losses of more than 700 million dollars, where IRGC spokesman confirmed that direct hits destroy 5 US air fleets, and several fuel tankers. Satellite imagery and pictures have emerged online, confirming the destruction of several aircraft, at least one E-3G Sentry plane known as AWACS, with the ability to identify and command and control air-based aircraft, was 100% destroyed. The damage indicates that the projectile hit near the tail, where sensitive instruments are located, including the AN/APY2 surveillance radar. One KC-135 refueling aircraft was reportedly destroyed, while three others suffered serious damage and were inoperable. In addition, several media and local sources confirmed that around 10 to 12 American soldiers were injured, including 5 personnel in serious condition. Iranian Revolutionary Guard in its statement, promised a stronger response to any US-Israeli attack, reportedly even targeting the Iranian University of Science and Technology in Tehran on Saturday.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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