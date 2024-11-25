Trump & Elon: Peace In Our Times?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to sources, Trump and Elon are working secretly at Mar-a-Lago on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Is this biblical? According to the Bible, there will be wars and rumors of wars and then according to 1 Thessalonians 5:3 and Ezekiel 38:11 there will be a brief interval of peace prior to the reign of the Antichrist Beast System. Trump and Elon seem to be setting up the peace part of Bible prophecy, first with Russia and Ukraine, then to Israel and their neighbors. The Gog War will start after that time of peace.
Report: US and European Officials Discussed Giving Ukraine Nuclear Weapons https://news.antiwar.com/2024/11/22/report-us-and-european-officials-discussed-giving-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/