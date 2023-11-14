Create New Account
Jerusalem, Israel's Foundation, Ancient Horses, Rare Breeds, Miles Long, "Watcher Codes" They Are !
Multiple ancient rare breeds of gigantic horse heads and bodies, as much of Jerusalem Israel's foundation.Watchers observe these and other foundation beings and objects to help in their continual work on humanity. This has been a going on for many thousands of years.

Keywords
jerusalemgiantswatchersancienthorsesgigantic

