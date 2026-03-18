RT News - March 18 2026 2PM GMT

March 18, 2026

rt.com





A defiant nation - thousands of Iranians gather for the funeral of the National Security chief killed by escalating US and Israeli strikes that are failing to dislodge the Islamic Republic. Israel claims to have killed Iran’s intelligence chief but the country’s Foreign Minister says the deaths of top officials will not break the political system. And at least six people are dead after a wave of overnight IDF strikes on Beirut. While Israeli ground troops expand their invasion of southern Lebanon.





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