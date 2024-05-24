Create New Account
Back in America after 13-Years Abroad - THIS Shocked Us the Most!
NJT Report
Published Friday

Back in America after 13-Years Abroad - THIS Shocked Us the Most! We're shocked at some of these cheaper prices compared to Baja Mexico! But we won't go into too much detail about that in this video. This first video is more of our travels into the US and what we have observed so far throughout our travels. The way everyone talks, thought we'd be heading into some terrible things. So far, so good. We'll definitely do another video about prices though...

americausaquit expat lifeback in americamoved to americawe quitmoved back home after 13 yearsleaving mexicoleft baja mexico

