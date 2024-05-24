Back in America after 13-Years Abroad - THIS Shocked Us the Most! We're shocked at some of these cheaper prices compared to Baja Mexico! But we won't go into too much detail about that in this video. This first video is more of our travels into the US and what we have observed so far throughout our travels. The way everyone talks, thought we'd be heading into some terrible things. So far, so good. We'll definitely do another video about prices though...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.