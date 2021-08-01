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Health & Freedom Conference Anaheim, CA | July 18
Freedom Patriot Network
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Health & Freedom Conference Anaheim, CA | July 18
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Anaheim, CA
7-18-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark

4:42 – Introduction Video Played –
25:19 - Pastor Leon Benjamin - Opening Prayer
28:40 - Aiya Kelly - Singing the National Anthem
31:17 - Dr. Eric Nepute
43:51 - Dan Ball TV Host At One America News
56:04 - Scott Kesterson
1:10:00 - Sarah Stevens
1:28:00 - Mike Lindell
1:52:50 - Dr. Judy Mikovits & Brendan Witt
2:08:25 - Doctor Cordie Williams
2:29:54 - Peggy Hall
2:40:57 - Gene Ho
2:56:27 - Lori Gregory
3:04:20 - Andy Wakefeld
3:27:20 - Thomas Renz
3:37:17 - Iowa Momma Bears - Kimberly Reicks and Emily
3:49:02 - Doctor Mark Sherwood
3:59:04 - Pastor Dave Scarlett and Amanda Grace
4:10:19- Seth Holehouse - "Man In America"
4:30:29 - Ian Smith
4:40:33 - Pastor Todd Coconato
4:56:03 - Joe Oltmann
5:07:45 - Pastor Bill Cook
5:24:15 - Patrick Byrne
5:56:30- Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller - Praise and Worship, Sean Feucht and Influence Music 6:37:01 - Roger Stone
6:50:00 - Pastor Mark Burns
7:01:47 - Melissa Tate
7:03:30 - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller & Clay Clark
7:32:21 - Leigh Valentine
7:46:11 - Western Journal Founder Floyd Brown
7:59:41 - Cindy Chafian
8:12:33 Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller & Tammy Hottsenpiller
8:17:24 - James
8:22:05 - General Flynn
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
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