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Red Pill Politics - July 27 2021 - open discussion
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20 views • July 28, 2021
Dave Kopacz of Red Pill Media covers a review of trans agenda in Ludlow school district with his previous interviews with a parent, and a teacher, who have witnessed and are affected by these encouragement, or grooming techniques upon the children. Listen in to an ad-free discussion of those who are willing to put themselves out there are expose the tyranny of the medical industry and educational oligarchy.
Dave and friends assist us in focusing on the crux of the issues and how to deal with the issues before us.
See chat transcript for hints at https://freedomwatchersgrops.com
Dave and friends assist us in focusing on the crux of the issues and how to deal with the issues before us.
See chat transcript for hints at https://freedomwatchersgrops.com
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