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Episode 80 - The Truth About Democracies
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15 views • January 12, 2020
Is it just me or is anyone else bothered when you hear politicians and talking heads refer to America as democracy? The “D-word” is thrown around so often by so many that I don’t think many people bat an eye when they hear it.
What is the truth about democracy in America?
What is the truth about democracy in America?
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