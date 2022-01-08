BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BASES2014 Bases at the Barge Tony Topping The Bock Saga
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
269 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
37 views • January 08, 2022
Tony Topping gives an insightful lecture in two parts in April 2014. The Bock Saga is the story of mankind as passed down through the generations of the Bock family, whom, according to Ior Bock, was the keeper of an ancient oral tradition that sheds light on the time period from the beginning of prehistory.
The first series of Bases lectures, (also see James Casbolt). Features some important points in a chat with Jane Shattock, a Bases contributor on Atlantis.
Reloaded after deletion by YouTube in July 2021
Tony featured in the Great UFO Conspiracy with Miles Johnston, and Max Spiers and others, filmed the year later, and still on release.
Keywords
ufoatlantisbases2014tony-toppingbock-saga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech&#8217;s self-policing

First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech’s self-policing

Cassie B.
U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia&#8217;s Kaliningrad Region Borders

U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Borders

Douglas Harrington
Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

HRS Editors
Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Willow Tohi
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy