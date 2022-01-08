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BASES2014 Bases at the Barge Tony Topping The Bock Saga
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37 views • January 08, 2022
Tony Topping gives an insightful lecture in two parts in April 2014. The Bock Saga is the story of mankind as passed down through the generations of the Bock family, whom, according to Ior Bock, was the keeper of an ancient oral tradition that sheds light on the time period from the beginning of prehistory.
The first series of Bases lectures, (also see James Casbolt). Features some important points in a chat with Jane Shattock, a Bases contributor on Atlantis.
Reloaded after deletion by YouTube in July 2021
Tony featured in the Great UFO Conspiracy with Miles Johnston, and Max Spiers and others, filmed the year later, and still on release.
The first series of Bases lectures, (also see James Casbolt). Features some important points in a chat with Jane Shattock, a Bases contributor on Atlantis.
Reloaded after deletion by YouTube in July 2021
Tony featured in the Great UFO Conspiracy with Miles Johnston, and Max Spiers and others, filmed the year later, and still on release.
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