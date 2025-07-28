Prophetic Signs Tied with Rapidly Evolving AI Drive Globalization Forward - Jeff Hilles





Is the superintelligence of global AI technology pushing the world faster and faster toward a one-world government? Jeff Hilles, the CEO of Biblical Christian Worldview, believes so. He discusses in detail the push toward globalization that has been introduced by AI technology, whether we like it or not. As AI data centers are poised to be built around the nation on federal land, the United States must step up its tech game when it comes to AI innovation, or else risk being overtaken by hostile nations like China. There’s nothing that’s going to stop the continued development of AI. It’s here to stay, Jeff says. He also discusses the correlations between End Times prophecies and AI innovation, which may end up being closely linked.









TAKEAWAYS





Transhumanism is the inevitable result of blending man and machine





Man’s sinful nature will eventually corrupt even the best intentions when it comes to AI





Much of the data being accumulated and stored by AI will be fed to the federal government





AI may be the missing puzzle piece globalists need to unite all the nations into the one world government









