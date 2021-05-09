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Digital 10 Commandments Heresy
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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12 views • May 09, 2021
The German EKD (which in English stands for Evangelical Church in Germany) put out '10 commandments for the digital age.' Are these commandments good or are some evil. Both Ecumenical News and the World Council of Churches have publicized these 'commandments.' In this video, Dr. Thiel reads those 'commands' along with the actual ten commandments. He explains where some of the digital 'commands' are consistent with the real 10 commandments, where some obscure them, and where some are in opposition to them. Dr. Thiel quotes the Apostle Paul who taught that "the purpose of the commandment is love" (1 Timothy 1:5)--but that is NOT the purpose of the digital commands. Dr. Thiel also warns that the coming Beast and Antichrist will violate all of the actual ten commandments and that the 'digital commandments' will contribute to confusing people about the 10 commandments as well as to what is coming. He offered a free online book titled "The Ten Commandments: The Decalogue, Christianity, and the Beast" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/TenCommandments.pdf

A written article of related interest is also available titled "German church publishes 10 commandments for the digital age" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/german-church-publishes-10-commandments-for-the-digital-age/
Keywords
beastantichrist10 commandmentsworld council of churches
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