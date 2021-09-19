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Professor Christian Perrone Interview - Part 1
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51 views • September 19, 2021
One of the most prominent experts in COVID-19, both from a therapeutic and a policy perspective, is Professor Christian Perronne from France..
NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis.)
We are extremely grateful he has accepted this invitation for an extensive, in depth interview, which comprises 4 parts:
- How to treat the disease?
- Therapy approval and clinical trials
- Immunization
- Politicization of medicine
We hope you will appreciate the interview, and also draw the immediate lessons for your own context.
It’s obviously not only France that did numerous mistakes when it comes to the therapeutic response to COVID-19.
Most lessons and policy recommendations in this interview are applicable globally.
NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis.)
We are extremely grateful he has accepted this invitation for an extensive, in depth interview, which comprises 4 parts:
- How to treat the disease?
- Therapy approval and clinical trials
- Immunization
- Politicization of medicine
We hope you will appreciate the interview, and also draw the immediate lessons for your own context.
It’s obviously not only France that did numerous mistakes when it comes to the therapeutic response to COVID-19.
Most lessons and policy recommendations in this interview are applicable globally.
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