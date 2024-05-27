Create New Account
Truth and Righteousness
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
158 Subscribers
12 views
Published 20 hours ago

  In the days of Noah and Lot, everyone was considered Left Behind.  Those who the devil could not corrupt because of their faith over fear, he killed, and the few God choose to seal and protect from the devil's wrath and His wrath, He got out of His way to protect them.

    What will it profit a man, after he has gained the whole world and loses his own soul?  What will a man give in exchange for his soul? Time is up for the devil and humanity.   Choose the most High Yah in Christ Jesus for eternal life/joy or the Devil; the god of this world, who is destined for everlasting punishment by God.

   Bittersweet times..  Pray to be counted worthy to escape the hell on earth as man try to find peace and safety whilst being AntiGod and AntiChrist. 

John 16:33

King James Version Bible

These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

