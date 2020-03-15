Escape from NY & quarantine

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In New York City, is it riskier to be in public with COVID-19 or to be in a womb? — And, a count of other infectious disease cases New York is NOT concerned about, as they invoke militarized quarantine for a handful of coronavirus.
Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN! infowarsstore.com
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