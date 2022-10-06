X22 REPORT Ep. 2893b - Trump Sends Message, Military & Civilian Control, It Had To Be This Way

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2893b - Oct 6, 2022

Trump Sends Message, Military & Civilian Control, It Had To Be This Way

The [DS] has all assets deployed. They are pushing their agenda as hard as they possibly can, they want Trump indicted before the midterms, because after the midterms the makeup of congress is going to be completely different. Trump had to wake the people, he needed to fight the insurgency. The military and the people together are the counter insurgency.

