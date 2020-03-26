Lockdown on Freedom Physically and Mentally Coronavirus Patty Greer Interview

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My talk with Patty Greer about freedom of speech, movement, happiness, health and living an inspired life in our global casino mental asylum, and now #UKlockdown #Coronavirus #COVID-19 ..to order C60 ESS60 with 5% discount use my discount code JL1SPEC at https://www.c60evo.com/ and please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos and see other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...