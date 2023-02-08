Thanks to Biden Mexican Cities Having Global Surge

Call 901-468-9357 for phone orders.-----------------------------------------------

Get your free, no obligation packet on precious metals by texting or calling Wes Petes with Swiss America at 602-558-8585

-----------------------------------------------

Click here and visit www.wvwtvstore.com to order emergency, freeze-dried food that will last 25 years.

-----------------------------------------------

Please go to www.Mypillow.com and use the promo code WVW to save up to 66% off and Mike Lindell will give a generous percentage back to WVW-TV to support our free broadcasts. Sincerely Brannon Howse WVW Broadcast Network





Sincerely

Brannon Howse

WVW Broadcast Network