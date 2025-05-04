BREAKING: SHOCK U.S. Gov Pfizer Court Admission ft. Brook Jackson | Daily Pulse Ep 17

After a years-long court battle, the government has shockingly admitted in court that they don't want to pursue Pfizer fraud as it contradicts their public health policy, meaning, in essence, they want to protect Pfizer and keep vaccinating people at all costs. Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson joins to discuss.





Access $300 off the Above Phone 9 by visiting https://abovephone.com/pulse/ and use code PULSE right now to save $300! But hurry, Above Phone 9 supplies are limited!





Visit KEPM at https://www.kepm.com/pulse or call 720.605.3900 and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold with minimal premiums and commissions.





Visit https://myehialoha.org/#VFOX with promo code VFOX for 30% off courses and the upcoming Virtual Solutions Summit happening on May 24, 2025.





Follow Zeee Media on Rumble & X:





https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia

https://x.com/zeee_media





Follow Vigilant Fox on Rumble, X & Substack:





https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

https://x.com/VigilantFox

https://www.vigilantfox.com/