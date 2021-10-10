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TRUMP RALLY Des Moines Iowa 10-9-21
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82 views • October 10, 2021
I uploaded this to Brighteon to protect it from the evil Communist scumbags over at ScrewTube.
Here's the Trump rally at Des Moines, Iowa, in case someone wants to watch it or if someone missed it.
The Communist owned mainstream media won't let you see it. They hide it from the public, as usual. I noticed Schmuck Todd, on "Cheat The Press"(Meet The Press), Communist owned NBC(Nothing But Crap), was badmouthing Trump this morning, as usual.
You can tell the criminals are getting worried he's going to run again.
Here's the Trump rally at Des Moines, Iowa, in case someone wants to watch it or if someone missed it.
The Communist owned mainstream media won't let you see it. They hide it from the public, as usual. I noticed Schmuck Todd, on "Cheat The Press"(Meet The Press), Communist owned NBC(Nothing But Crap), was badmouthing Trump this morning, as usual.
You can tell the criminals are getting worried he's going to run again.
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