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TRUMP RALLY Des Moines Iowa 10-9-21
CADKIAH
CADKIAH
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82 views • October 10, 2021
I uploaded this to Brighteon to protect it from the evil Communist scumbags over at ScrewTube.
Here's the Trump rally at Des Moines, Iowa, in case someone wants to watch it or if someone missed it.
The Communist owned mainstream media won't let you see it. They hide it from the public, as usual. I noticed Schmuck Todd, on "Cheat The Press"(Meet The Press), Communist owned NBC(Nothing But Crap), was badmouthing Trump this morning, as usual.
You can tell the criminals are getting worried he's going to run again.
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politicsgodantifablmspacemusichistoryfuturemedicaldogs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy