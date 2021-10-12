© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 11 - Citizens Around The Globe Revolt Against Tyrannical Government Mandates
Follow
0
Share
Report
135 views • October 12, 2021
Airline and Air Traffic Control workers are standing up to the Gestapo injection mandates causing thousands of flights to be canceled across the country.
The Texas mass shooter has been released on bail while the people who are being charged with disorderly conduct for January 6th are tortured and remain held without bail.
And citizens around the world are standing up in revolt agains the Gestapo Injection mandates. Italy, France, and Slovenia have joined the list and we have video of what is taking place.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
The Texas mass shooter has been released on bail while the people who are being charged with disorderly conduct for January 6th are tortured and remain held without bail.
And citizens around the world are standing up in revolt agains the Gestapo Injection mandates. Italy, France, and Slovenia have joined the list and we have video of what is taking place.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.