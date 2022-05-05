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Pro-Trans Professor Asks Walsh Why He Cares So Much About Transgenderism…Instantly Regrets It
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281 views • May 05, 2022
Watch the full segment on Dr. Phil’s channel: https://youtu.be/iw075B9iqxw
Matt Walsh when asked by a pro-trans professor why he cares about the transgenderism issue: "I care about children, and these insane ideas about gender are being foisted on kids, and that bothers me quite a bit."
Grab your copy of Johnny the Walrus before it’s banned: https://utm.io/ud1j5
Matt Walsh when asked by a pro-trans professor why he cares about the transgenderism issue: "I care about children, and these insane ideas about gender are being foisted on kids, and that bothers me quite a bit."
Grab your copy of Johnny the Walrus before it’s banned: https://utm.io/ud1j5
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